Watch: Commuters Pass Time With Snowball Fights At London Station As Trains Are Delayed

Commuters lobbed the freezing bombs at each other while waiting for trains.

The United Kingdom is hit by snow and freezing conditions, which has led to travel disruptions. Schools are closed in London and other places and a number of trains have been cancelled or delayed. But commuters at West Ham tube station saw an opportunity to make the most of the train delays - by having a huge snowball fight. The commuters found this fun way to pass time, hurling freezing bombs between platforms, till their train arrived on Sunday night. The hilarious clip has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

It shows commuters making snowballs and throwing them at fellow travelers waiting for the train. There were more number of people on one side, and they took revenge by lobbing snowballs in return, and didn't hold back.

The commuters are seen wearing heavy winter gear while taking part in the hilarious fight.

The clip, originally posted on TikTok, has been viewed millions of times. Many viewers have praised the travellers for showing fun side of commuting.

The incident came as the UK was hit by heavy snow and freezing conditions. London's Stansted airport warned of disruption.

"Our runway is temporarily closed whilst we undertake snow clearing," it added, with many flights cancelled early Monday.

The airport is a main hub of budget airline Ryanair, which also cautioned about disruption to its flights at Gatwick, south of London.

"Due to ongoing severe snowy weather across the UK, runaways at both Stansted and Gatwick have been temporarily closed tonight (11 December), disrupting all flights scheduled to depart Stansted/Gatwick during this temporary closure period," it said.

Both airports were open on Monday, but passengers were told to brace for delays.

Dozens of stranded passengers posted videos on social media showing snow-covered runways and planes stuck on the ground.

More than 50 flights were also cancelled on Sunday at Heathrow, the UK's largest airport, due to freezing fog.

The UK has been experiencing a cold snap for several days, with temperatures dropping to minus 10 Celsius degrees (14 Fahrenheit) in some areas, although the Met Office said the temperatures were "not unusual for this time of year".

The service has issued yellow alerts for snow, fog and frost in several areas, including southeast and southwest England, and the north of Scotland.