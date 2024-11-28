Massive 411-Mile Snowstorm To Hit UK This Week, Warnings Issued

Large parts of the UK are under warning of severe weather as a 411-mile (661 km) snowstorm is set to bring down temperature ahead of the holiday season. Weather maps across the country have turned orange and alerts have been issued for commuters. The long-range forecast has been issued for November 30 to December 9, with December 7 marked as peak day for snow flurries, according to WX Charts' projections. Parts of Newcastle, Cumbria, Northumberland and Greater Manchester are expected to bear the brunt.

"The largely dry, settled theme may be punctuated by brief unsettled spells though with areas of low pressure possibly crossing the UK, bringing some spells of wind and rain," the Met Office said in its warning.

It added that things will become more "settled" towards the middle of December.

The three regions that are expected to stay dry are Midlands, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Temperatures generally near average, but some overnight frost is likely, and rather cold by day where any fog persists," the Met alert further said.

The Mirror reported that Plymouth and Southampton are bracing for up to 75-80mm rain, and areas such as London, Birmingham and Cardiff may see 35-40mm downpour.

Areas to be affected in Southeast England include:

Brighton and Hove

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Portsmouth

Southampton

Surrey

West Sussex

Areas set to be affected in the southwest are as follows:

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Devon

Dorset

Torbay

Temperature is likely to fall below zero in Scotland, while in England and Wales, it will hover around 4-5 degree Celsius.

The latest weather update comes a week after Storm Bert caused widespread flooding and some areas of UK.