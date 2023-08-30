Watch: Chef Vikas Khanna's Gesture For Retiring Air India Crew Is Viral

Social media users were impressed with the chef's sweet gestures.

Michelin star chef, author and filmmaker Vikas Khanna was onboard an Air India flight when he decided to prepare a surprise for an Air India crew. Chef Khanna went to the pantry and transformed a simple cake into something extraordinary after he got to know that a crew member was retiring.

A video of it was shared on X, formerly Twitter by a user named Sanjay. Along with the video, the caption read, "Heartwarming gesture of love by #Michelin #Masterchef @TheVikasKhanna on board @airindia to redo a special cake for a retiring Crew member. Chef Vikas is a Dariya dil, who fed 40 mill during Covid, but this was special."

In the video, Chef Khanna is seen transforming a dry cake into a special treat for the crew member.

See the post here:

Reacting to the post, Air India wrote, "Thank you for sharing this heartwarming post! We are truly grateful to have Chef @TheVikasKhanna on board Air India. His gesture of redoing a special cake for a Retiring Crew Member is a beautiful example of his kindness and talent!"

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 44,000 views and several comments. Social media users were impressed with the chef's sweet gestures.

A user commented, "What a sweet gesture."

Another user wrote, "Chef was at work in the skies too."

"Wow! What a kind gesture. Humility," the third user commented.

"Such a heartwarming gesture! Simple acts of care can create powerful ripples of positivity. Chef's kindness truly shines," the fourth user wrote.

"So heartwarming. Retirement from any profession can be so emotional. Made it memorable.Thanks, Chef and all the best for the future AI crew! Great share," the fifth user wrote.