Video: When A Bull Visited SBI Branch In UP's Unnao

The staff and customers at the State Bank of India branch in the Shahganj locality of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao were in for a surprise after a stray bull made its way into the bank on Wednesday.

A 30-second video of the incident, showing the bull moving around freely in the branch, has gone viral on social media, leaving the internet in splits.

In the video, the bull can be seen entering the bank and standing in a corner. The animal later walks past the counter, triggering a moment of panic. Seeing the unexpected guest, the customers and bank staff can be seen huddled together in a corner, while the security guard tries to shoo it away with a stick and asks people to step back.

SBI bank to bull: Abhi Lunch Time Hai ????pic.twitter.com/m6vtYgnyJP — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) January 10, 2024

According to the bank, the bull came inside after being engaged in a confrontation with another one outside the premises.

"Two bulls were initially engaged in a confrontation outside the bank. When one pursued the other towards the bank entrance, the open door facilitated its entry, causing a brief disturbance. Fortunately, this incident occurred during a period of lower customer presence in the bank," News18 quoted Gaurav Singh, the bank's chief manager, as saying.

Last year, a cow was filmed freely walking inside a clothing store in a mall in the Dhubri district of Assam. The video received much attention on social media.