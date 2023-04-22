Watch: Bottled Message Discovered In Australia After Ten Years

The bottled message had travelled about 50 miles in 10 years.

An Australian beach cleaning crew member discovered a message in a bottle that had been floating in the water for ten years.

That note was written by an 8-year-old girl ten years ago. The bottle was thrown off a pier in Portland, Victoria, by the girl and her siblings.

She had left a straightforward but heartfelt message: "Whoever finds this bottle will have good luck for life, from me and my family."

The girl, who is identified by the name Ines Zepcan, is now 18 years old.

According toFox News, Rosalind Evans, a beachcomber with Warrnambool's Beach Patrol 3280, was excited after she found the intact yet battered plastic bottle at Fitzroy River estuary during a March 25th cleanup. The group searched for Ms Zepcan on social media and sent her a message.

"Hello, Ines, Have you ever written a message in a bottle? We found one with your name on it, but it could be another Ines Zepcan," the direct Instagram message read.

Ms Zepcan replied and said she saw a video about the bottle discovery and confirmed the email address written on the back of a Ferrero Rocher package along with her message.

"I'm sorry we couldn't send a million pounds along with the message," Zepcan joked. "But I'm so glad you guys reached out.

She stated that for her and her family, discovering the plastic bottle has brought back many memories.

Ms Zepcan claimed that she has increased awareness of ocean plastic waste.

She remarked, "I believe I may need to do some cleaning."