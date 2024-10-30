Mysterious Alien-Like Creature Washes Up On Australian Beach, It Turns Out To Be...

A mysterious and intriguing "alien-like" creature washed up on an Adelaide beach, has sparked widespread curiosity among locals. On Monday morning, a dog walker stumbled upon the bizarre creature on Horseshoe Bay in Port Elliot, south of Adelaide. According to the New York Post, it measured three meters long and consisted of translucent stalks resembling vermicelli, with peculiar shells attached to the end of each strand. Confounded residents quickly took to social media groups to share and discuss the unusual sight.

Vicki Evans, an avid beachcomber, was the one who chanced upon the enigmatic creature. She captured a photo of it and shared it on a community Facebook page, expressing her awe: ''Over 26 years walking Horseshoe Bay - I've never seen anything quite like this before! Nature never ceases to amaze!''

Her post generated a flurry of comments and speculation, with many likening the strange mass to a surreal pasta-like creature. As news of the discovery spread, locals and marine enthusiasts began offering theories about the origin and identity of the mysterious find. While some speculated it might be a rare type of seaweed or oceanic organism, others said they were clueless.

One user wrote, ''That might just be the freakiest thing I've ever seen!!" Another said, ''Wow! Wonder why it's washing up? So cool but strange!''

The alien creature turned out to be goose barnacles-- a communal crustacean species known for attaching itself to floating objects, wharves, and piers. According to Dr Zoe Doubleday, a marine ecologist at the University of South Australia, the impressive cluster likely broke off from its original anchor, dubbed the "mothership," and drifted ashore.

Dr. Doubleday expressed surprise at the sheer size of the cluster, which measured three meters long. Goose barnacles are commonly found in Australian waters, but such a large, intact mass is uncommon. The species' unique ability to form communal clusters allows them to thrive in diverse marine environments.

Despite their resemblance to oysters and clams, goose barnacles belong to a distinct crustacean family, more closely related to lobsters and crabs. Beneath their protective shells, these fascinating creatures possess small, jointed legs that enable them to filter plankton and nutrients from the water.

Interestingly, goose barnacles, known as "percebes" in Spanish and Portuguese, are prized as a gourmet delicacy in certain European and North American regions. Their unique flavour and texture have earned them a coveted spot in upscale cuisine, despite their unusual appearance.

Goose barnacles have even gained a spot on the menu at Foxface Natural, a renowned wild game restaurant in New York City's East Village. However, indulging in this luxury comes with a hefty price tag. As one of the priciest seafood options globally, goose barnacles can cost up to $125 per pound, as per CNN.

