Watch: Barbie's Giant 3D Ad In Front Of Burj Khalifa Stuns Internet

The video has gone viral on the internet with 3.5 million views on Instagram.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has definitely paved the way for the future of film marketing. The marketing surrounding the film which premiered in theatres on July 21, 2023, has been extensive and impressive. The world's most favourite doll is enjoying massive branding- be it pink Google, pink AirBnB, pink burger by Burger King, and brand collabs.

Now, a giant Barbie movie 3D advertisement in Dubai is creating a stir on the internet. Although the release of the movie in the United Arab Emirates has been delayed to August 31, 2023, the film's marketing team is not letting the hype around the movie die.

A giant Barbie doll standing near the Burj Khalifa has gone viral on social media.

The video features a giant Barbie doll in her Mattel packaging placed next to Burj Khalifa. The CGI video was created by regional creative content agency Eye Studio.

See the video here:

Dressed in a strapless striped jumpsuit, white cat-eye sunglasses and black heels, the Barbie is seen stepping out of the packaging.

The video has gone viral on the internet with 3.5 million views on Instagram.

Commenting on it, a user wrote, "The marketing team of #barbie needs a standing ovation."

"Caption: She's certainly not looking for Ken," another user wrote on Instagram.

The third user declared, "Best marketing team EVER!"

"This is dope and scary at the same time," the fourth user wrote.

"Amazing," the fifth wrote.

The highly-anticipated movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling is making a splash at the theatres globally.