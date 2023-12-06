Watch: Badminton Star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's Father Unboxes His World Record Certificate, Internet Reacts

"You deserve this and more Satwik," said a user.

Badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy recently shared a heartwarming video of his father opening his Guinness World Record certificate. The 23-year-old shuttler holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest hit by a male badminton player, hitting 565 km/h with a smash. The world record was set on April 14 and confirmed by Guinness World Records judges based on speed measurement findings from that day.

Mr Rankireddy took to X, formerly Twitter to share the clip. In the 54-second clip, his father can be seen opening the parcel excitedly. He carefully opens the package using scissors and one can notice a sense of pride on his face when he looks at the Guinness certificate. His father then poses with the award and later the 23-year-old also joins his father and poses for a couple of pictures.

"As my shuttle soared at 565 kmph, I realized the true speed of a father's pride – an unbreakable record in my heart." #GuinnessWorldRecordpic.twitter.com/gwvulGr6Zj — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) December 5, 2023

While sharing the post, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy wrote in the caption, "As my shuttle soared at 565 kmph, I realized the true speed of a father's pride - an unbreakable record in my heart." #GuinnessWorldRecord."

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 82,000 views and 10,000 likes.

The Indian account for the Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee reacted to the post and said, "Guinness World Record! Dad's love! What a champ!"

"Congratulations! That smile has us smiling too," commented the official account of the Olympic Games.

"You deserve this and more satwik," said a user.

"They have done everything, to make you a sport person!! And ur efforts on the court and your half brother Chirag made both of you champions !! All the credits to your parents and Gopi sir !! Never loose anything !!" added a person.

"This is such an heart warming video. You can see the pride in their eyes. May you get more success," read a comment.

Another added, "You deserve it brother!!!"

