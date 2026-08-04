Watch: 80-Year-Old Man Sees Ocean For The First Time, His Reaction Melts Hearts

A man recently brought his 80-year-old father to Chandrabhaga Beach in Konark, where the elderly experienced the ocean for the very first time. The heartwarming video of the moment was shared on Instagram by Shrikant and Noopur, the creators behind the account @bhukkhad_musafir. In the clip, the son described it as the "most golden moment" of his life, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to give his father this experience. The man touched the water to show respect.

"Saw the ocean for the first time at the age of 80... A smile on his face, the spirit of childhood in his eyes," the caption read.

"Some joys know no age; they simply wait for the right moment. This smile of Dad's is our greatest treasure."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The video, which received over 4.5 million views, left users on social media emotional, with many praising the elderly man's reaction. "Even the ocean must be rejoicing today; for the first time, someone touched me with their hands-not their feet-and offered a reverent salutation," one user wrote in the comment section.

"His only primary emotion was to bow before the water, the element of nature and worship it. He knows what priceless thing Nature is," another user wrote.

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"I took my mother to see the ocean for the first time in 2021, when she was 64 years old; she was overjoyed. My mother passed away on February 21, 2024. Yet, it still feels as though she is there at Mumbai's Juhu Beach, dipping her feet into the salty seawater," a third user shared their own story.

"I am reading each and every comment to papa and letting him know how much people are loving him...thank you so much guys for being a reason for smile on his face," Shrikant wrote.