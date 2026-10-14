Watch: 350 Women Wield Swords During Garba In Uttar Pradesh, Deliver Powerful Message

More than 350 women and girls took part in a grand Garba and Dandiya festival in Mahoba, Bundelkhand, during Navratri, combining devotion with a powerful message of women's empowerment and self-defence. The participants danced to traditional beats while performing with gleaming swords, highlighting the courage and strength of women.

Organised by the Maa Chandika Utsav Samiti, a group of 15 women, the event was held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College on Tuesday night. The celebrations continued late into the night, with the school campus packed with spectators.

The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before an image of Goddess Durga, followed by a Ganesh Vandana performed by young girls. Garba, Dandiya and Ghoomar performances added to the festive atmosphere.

The main attraction was the sword dance performed by young women, inspired by the bravery of Rani Lakshmibai. Through their performance, the participants delivered a strong message that women can celebrate their traditions and femininity while standing up against inappropriate behaviour and defending themselves when necessary.

The festival was founded by Nidhi Rawat and her 14 friends. Now in its ninth consecutive year, the event saw 350 women and girls receive 10 days of special training in preparation for the performances.

The organisers said the festival aims to bring cultural celebrations, traditionally associated with larger cities, to smaller towns and rural areas. Women from different social backgrounds participated without discrimination based on caste.

With support from their husbands, other male family members and in-laws, many women stepped outside their homes to showcase their talents. The event also provided a platform for young girls to participate in cultural activities and build confidence.

Nidhi Rawat, organiser, said: "The Garba and Dandiya festival is being organised for the ninth consecutive year at Vidya Mandir Inter College. This year, 350 women participated after undergoing 10 days of training. Through Ganesh Vandana, Garba and sword dance performances, the participants showcased their talent while promoting the message of women's empowerment and self-defence. The event is organised by a group of 15 women."

Anjali Pachauri, a resident, said: "Garba and Dandiya events were once largely associated with major cities, but they are now gaining popularity in smaller towns and rural areas as well. For the past nine years, women have participated enthusiastically in this festival, dressing in traditional attire and celebrating together. Children also join the festivities with great enthusiasm."

Pragya Dwivedi, a resident, said: "The sword dance was performed by women and girls inspired by the bravery of Rani Lakshmibai to promote women's empowerment. Participants from all sections of society took part in the event without any caste-based discrimination. The programme also featured Ganesh Vandana by young girls, the aarti of Goddess Durga and a Ghoomar dance performance."

Chhaya Tiwari, a resident, said: "Hundreds of women and girls participated in the Navratri Garba and Dandiya festival. It was encouraging to see women step out and showcase their talents with the support of their families. We are grateful to the men and in-laws who encouraged and supported the participants, and we hope even more women will join the festival in the years ahead."



(Reported by: Irfan Khan Pathan)