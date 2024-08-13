Want To Live Past 100? Follow These Four Expert-Recommended Habits

Researchers analyzed the lifestyles of centenarians and near-centenarians worldwide.

The number of people reaching 100 years old is on the rise. In 2000, there were 151,000 centenarians worldwide, which tripled to 573,000 in 2021, further highlighting the trend of increased life expectancy. With so many more citizens living well into their senior years, understanding the factors that contribute to reaching 100 years of age becomes crucial.

Centenarians are often cited as examples of successful ageing, generally less often experiencing chronic diseases and independent well into their 90s. While genetics play a role in this, more than 60 percent of successful ageing is accounted for by modifiable lifestyle factors.

A recent systematic review through 34 observational studies published since the year 2000, entitled "A systematic review of diet and medication use among centenarians and near-centenarians worldwide," describes four major habits that help in extreme longevity:

1. Balanced Diet: The typical diet for centenarians is high in carbohydrates, at 57%-65% of their intake, with moderate protein and fat. Staple foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins in their diets are like those of the Mediterranean and include fish and legumes. Their characteristic low salt intake is in conformity with the WHO recommendations.

2. Less medication use: Centenarians have acquired chronic illnesses late in life and take fewer medications in comparison to non-centenarians. This lower rate of medication usage may point towards overall better health with fewer chances of harmful drug interactions.

3. Good sleep: Long-lived sleep is associated with quality sleep, and 68% of centenarians are'satisfied' with their sleep. The ideal sleep duration is seven to eight hours. Good sleep hygiene has been described as very important for overall health.

4. Rural Living: Over 75% of all centenarians reside in rural areas, some of which include exposure to nature, such as reduced stress and less susceptibility to chronic diseases.

Actually, though these practices do not guarantee that a person will live until 100, they can do much to improve one's health in general and raise the chances for longevity.