Walmart Removes Offensive T-Shirt From Stores: 'Not Intentional'

A t-shirt for sale at a Walmart outlet in Canada went viral for after one Twitter user pointed out a rude mishap in the design. The green t-shirt features a phrase to promote recycling, but the placement of the words has created a stir online. With the letters "RE" in a large font, the other side features three endings including "cycle", "use", "new" and "think". As soon as Twitter users realised it contains a rude words, the t-shirt became a talking point online.

"I need this shirt before Walmart realizes what they have done. Find the hidden word," Twitter user @whosurdaddienow said in a tweet that has since received over 2.5 million views and nearly 20,000 likes.

I need this shirt before Walmart realizes what they have done.

Walmart removed the t-shirt from its stores as it was deemed offensive.

"This was not intentional, and the t-shirt has been removed. For context, this item was only available in Canada," a Walmart spokesperson told Newsweek.

The t-shirt was being sold for $5 in Canada fashion stores, as part of Walmart-owned fashion label George. Newsweek said the brand is a huge success in the UK but is seen less in North America.

The photo generated a lot of responses on Twitter.

"Oh. Oh dear," commented one user. "Haha, my wife found em at our local Walmart," tweeted another, sharing a screenshot of her excited reaction.

Others revealed that it took them some time before finding the hidden word printed on the t-shirt.

This not the first time that an accidentally rude design has captured the attention of the internet. In May 2022, Walmart's attempt to celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition private-label ice cream created a massive social media backlash, with the retailer criticised for trivialising and cashing in on an event that commemorates Black people's emancipation from centuries of slavery.