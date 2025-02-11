Viral Video Shows Dubai Cab Driver Asking Woman Sexually Explicit Questions

A video claiming to show an uncomfortable conversation between a taxi driver and a woman in Dubai is going viral on social media. In the clip, the cab driver asks the woman inappropriate questions like, 'How many times has she had sex with her boyfriend,' 'What are the sexual acts she gets involved in,' and other such explicit questions. He even goes on to ask her 'You didn't f**k tonight?' The woman, Nsa Thomas, alleged that these questions made her uncomfortable. She also shared that she didn't take a cab managed by the roads and transport authority of Dubai or the emirate-based taxi services Careem.

Ms Thomas shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Not RTA/Careem taxi_ just those random taxis we boarded from Deira."

Take a look below:

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The video has, however, sparked outrage on social media.

"Why are you entering illegal taxis!! This is why the police made it illegal, and you people still ride in them; please avoid using it and use the legal ones," wrote one user.

"Hey there, please stop sharing your negative experiences with someone who is not from my nationality while using my country's flag. I feel bad that you went through this in my country. If you have a complaint, you should address it to the police directly. As an Emirati, I've used taxis and Uber many times in Dubai, and I have never encountered such issues. The drivers know that I can submit a complaint, and everyone here has the right to provide feedback about any services they receive in Dubai. If you'd like, I'm more than happy to help you file a complaint against this person. Just provide me with the car details, date, and location of the incident," shared another.

"So sorry you had to go through this; I hope you're okay, love," expressed a third user. "Oh girl! Did you get his vehicle details? Straight to the police. He'll get fined heavily and arrested," commented another.

The post has accumulated more than 1,700 likes and nearly 500,000 views.