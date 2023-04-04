Viral Video: Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Woman While Filming 'Joker' Sequel In New York

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix were spotted filming at New York's City Hall.

Actor-singer Lady Gaga was recently spotted kissing a woman while shooting her upcoming movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The Grammy-winning singer stars as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix who plays Joker in the follow-up to the 2019 DC film.

Now, in a new viral video shared on Twitter, Gaga and Phoenix were spotted filming at New York's City Hall, as per The Independent. The clip showed Gaga making her way up the stairs amid a crowd of bystanders. She was then seen pausing for a second and pulling a woman, standing on the right, in for a big kiss, before continuing up the steps.

The video was shared on the microblogging site by Lady Gaga's fan page. "Lady Gaga on the set of "Joker: Folie a Deux" in New York City today," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Lady Gaga on the set of "Joker: Folie à Deux” in New York City today 😱 pic.twitter.com/luLkCSiSQQ — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 26, 2023

In the short clip, Joaquin Phoenix - in his full Joker makeup and iconic red and white suit - was also seen standing on the left side watching Gaga.

Notably, the scene is a part of the movie. According to The Independent, several DC comics have confirmed Gaga's character, Harley Quinn's bisexuality and sexual fluidity, even depicting her relationship with fellow antagonist Poison Ivy. However, many of the live-action remakes have only focused on Quinn's relationship with Joker.

Also Read | "Wear Sunscreen": Hugh Jackman Reveals New Skin Cancer Scare

Meanwhile, Gaga fans are beyond excited to see how the actor-singer will breathe life into the exciting character of Harley Quinn. A series of pictures from the set of the Joker sequel have also surfaced on social media, in which Gaga was seen dressed in a Harley Quinn ensemble.

Commenting on the posts, one user wrote, "Harley being bi and Gaga too, PERFECT CASTING". Another said, "LADY GAGA IS SO AMAZING. SHE IS A BEST ACTRESS AND WILL DO GREAT BEING HARLEY QUINN".

A third user commented, "i didn't know gaga was playing HARLEY? I LOVE HER AS AN ACTRESS THIS IS SO EXCITING AHhsjdkbdbd". "IVE SEEN TOO MUCH. I want everything now to be a surprise until I see the movie!!!" expressed fourth.