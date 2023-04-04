'Wear Sunscreen': Hugh Jackman Reveals New Skin Cancer Scare

Australian actor Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, the 54-year-old Australian actor best known for playing Wolverine, has disclosed that he has had two biopsies as a result of a recent skin cancer scare.

In a message to her followers, the actor uploaded a video on social media sporting a bandage on his nose.

According to the BBC, Mr. Jackman had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 and has since had at least six procedures.

In his video post, the actor said, "I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever." "I've just had two biopsies done."

You've heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. And I'm going to keep talking about them, if need be. If just one person remembers to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, I'm happy. pic.twitter.com/J1srAzWQt0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 3, 2023

His doctor had noticed "little things that could be, or could not be, basal cell carcinomas.".

"Just to remind you, basal cells in the world of skin cancers are the least dangerous of them all," Jackman said.

He continued by assuring his listeners that basal cells are typically simple to treat but recommended that they use protection from the sun.

"However, if I may just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming."

"For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, Trust me."

The 54-year-old star said he expects test results within the next few days.

What is basal cell carcinoma?

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), basal cell carcinoma (BCC) usually appears as a small, shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance. It can also look like a red, scaly patch.

There's sometimes some brown or black pigment within the patch.

The lump slowly gets bigger and may become crusty, bleed, or develop into a painless ulcer.

Basal cell carcinoma does not usually spread to other parts of the body.