Viral Video: 50-Year-Old Woman In Poland Beats Son's Ex-Girlfriend In MMA Fight

The MMA fight took place earlier this week.

A 50-year-old woman defeated a teenager at a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight in Poland. The news about Gosia Magical's win went viral on the internet because her opponent - 19-year-old Nikita - is the ex-girlfriend of her son. Several social media users are stunned to know MMA being used to settle personal scores. The fight took place under the banner of Clout MMA, a brand-new organisation in Poland that made its debut this weekend. According to Polish outlet mma.pl, the women have been in conflict since the break-up.

Watch the video of the fight:

The man at the centre of controversy is Daniel Zwierzynski, a popular Polish internet personality.

The outlet reported about some disagreement between the two women over Mr Zwierzynski, which ultimately resulted in a sanctioned MMA bout.

Both the fighters started the bout normally, but the Ms Magical soon started attacking Nikita promoting her to retreat.

There was speculation that Nikita will win the fight because of her young age and agility. But Ms Magical showed good composure and kept attacking the teenager with punches.

In the second round, Nikita ran around the cage, finding a suitable opportunity to attack the 50-year-old. But Ms Magical defended the attacks successfully, even retaliating with kicks. In the video of the match, Ms Magical is seen hitting Nikita with a straight hand due to which the young player falls down.

Nikita was unable to continue the fight and ultimately lost by TKO (technical knockout) in the second round, mma.pl said.

The news led to a barrage of reactions from lovers of MMA on social media. These ranged from shock to praise. The knockout video spread like wildfire and amassed views quickly.

There are other MMA players who have fought beyond the age of 40, including Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira and Randy Couture.

However, the number of older fighters, particularly those over 35, winning their bouts against younger fighters remains very low.