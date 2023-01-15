Viral Pic Shows Kachoris Being Sold On Plates Made Of Chemistry Paper, Internet Amused

The picture has sparked chatter online.

Kota is famed as the coaching capital of India. The town in Rajasthan is known for its IIT-JEE coaching centres. Now, a Twitter user shared a picture of her eating kachoris at the Kota junction which not just had the street food delicacy but also chemistry equations.

Along with the picture, Anushka joked, "Kota main kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai (Even when you want to gorge on kachoris in Kota, you have to do it while studying)." The picture shows two plates of kachoris, one half eaten and one fresh served on paper plates made of chemistry equations.

Check out the picture here:

Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai. pic.twitter.com/hIs1PAGO3g — Anushka (@Kulfei) January 12, 2023

The picture has sparked chatter online. Posted on January 12, the picture has garnered over 1 lakh views and 3,700 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "They are practically teaching you recyclability which anyway your generation has to implement and contribute towards sustainability and global warming after The DEGREE!! " Kachori Wala learned it without going to any college"

Another user wrote, "I used to read cockroach (NCERT) while waiting for my biryani in a restaurant ..This happens only in KOTA."

The third user wrote, "WHY IN THIS WORLD ARE YOU EATING IT WITHOUT CHATNI THO chiii"

The fourth user wrote, "I can relate to it because I have lived there for 3 years."

"Just kota thingssss," the fifth user expressed.