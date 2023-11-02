Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Gets Engaged To Girlfriend At Halloween Party

Sidhartha Mallya with Jasmine

Sidhartha Mallya, the son of Vijay Mallya, proposed to his girlfriend, Jasmine, on Halloween 2023 in a heartwarming and unique gesture. The heartwarming moment was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from their supporters and social media followers.

To share the news with everyone, Sidhartha Mallya posted some pictures of his engagement on Instagram on November 1. The first picture shows him kneeling down and proposing to Jasmine, who is wearing a witch costume. The second picture shows the happy couple, with Jasmine showing off her engagement ring.

The pictures showed the couple wearing Halloween-themed costumes.

Check out the post here:



Siddharth Mallya is an actor and model. His father, Vijay Mallya, is the former chairman of UB Group, an Indian conglomerate that is primarily in the alcoholic beverage business.

Sidhartha was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE. He studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London, and then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

After graduating from drama school, Sidhartha began working as a model and actor. He has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. He has also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.