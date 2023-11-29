Vietnamese Man Suffering From Headaches For 5 Months Discovers He Had Chopsticks Stuck In His Brain

Doctors were able to successfully remove the chopsticks.

A man in Vietnam who experienced severe headaches for about five months was shocked after discovering that he had a pair of chopsticks lodged in his brain. The 35-year-old patient sought medical attention at Dong Hoi's Cuba Friendship Hospital on November 25. He complained of severe headaches, along with fluid discharge and loss, the New York Post reported.

After conducting CT scans, it was discovered that the man was suffering from tension pneumocephalus. This rare neurological condition is characterized by a hazardous elevation in intracranial pressure. Subsequent examinations unveiled the unusual cause of the man's symptoms: a pair of chopsticks that had reportedly entered through his nose and reached his brain.

Initially perplexed by the presence of chopsticks in his brain, the man recollected that he had been involved in a fight five months earlier while drinking in Vietnam, as reported by Vietnam. VN. The details of the fight were hazy in his memory, but he vaguely remembered being stabbed in the face with an unknown object.

Despite reporting to the hospital after the incident, doctors at the time found no chopsticks or abnormalities in his nose. In hindsight, the bewildered patient now speculates that he was stabbed in the nose with the food forceps during the fight, and they remained undiscovered in his skull until recently.

Fortunately, through endoscopic surgery performed through the nose, doctors were able to successfully remove the chopsticks.

Following that, microsurgery was employed to close the fistula, an abnormal connection between the artery and vein in the brain and spinal cord tissue.

The patient is said to be in stable condition as he awaits discharge from the hospital.