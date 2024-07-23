Video: Tourist Faints After King's Guard Horse In UK Bites Her While Posing For Pic

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 32 million views and 82,000 likes.

The King's guards are renowned for their meticulous routine and stringent discipline and have the strict and vital duty of protecting various locations throughout the United Kingdom. They are also stationed outside Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace and attract a lot of tourist attention. Visitors come from all over the world to take pictures, however, sometimes they overstep their bounds and act in a way that enrages the King's Guard. Even then, a lot of individuals still place their hands over the guards or their horses as they pose for pictures. Recently, a video of a King's Guard horse biting a tourist as she posed for a photo has been making rounds online.

The footage shows a tourist being attacked by the animal stationed outside the London museum. Numerous tourists in the video were posing for photos near the King's Guard horse before a woman entered the scene wearing an oversized Pink Floyd T-shirt, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. The woman is bitten as soon as she gets close to the animal while trying to take a quick picture. She screams in pain and rushes away from the scene, where other tourists check her arm for any injuries. "She got a really bad injury," the man said in the clip.

Tourist FAINTS after being bitten by a Kings Guard's Horse after she attempted to pose for a photo. pic.twitter.com/fXRGxdj867 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2024

In another video, the injured tourist was seen on the ground, appearing to have collapsed, while a person fanned her. The cameraman man then informed the police officials to assist. Three cops surrounded the victim, as per the now-viral footage and appeared to help her.

The woman received a bite to her arm from the horse before initially crouching down on the floor in pain, before completely fainting.



Police then arrived to assist her.



Tourists are advised ‘Beware. Horses may kick or bite. Don't touch the reins. Thank you.' pic.twitter.com/BhptwSr0Mi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2024

Notably, a notice was also put out on a wall which cautioned visitors not to come close to the horses or touch the reins. It said, "Beware! Horses may bite or kick."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 32 million views and 82,000 likes on social media.

"There's literally a sign behind her. These are the same people that take selfies with the Bison," said a user.

Another said, "This tourist disregarded the warning sign not to get close to the horse."

A third person commented, "She wasn't that close and he should control the horse better."

"There are signs about the horses. They sensed evil and expressed their. Displeasure about someone being too close," said a person.

"Horses shouldn't be used as property in the first place nor should they tolerate nonsense from tourists who have no basic respect for animals," wrote a user.

"I think they have to rope off the area so dumb tourists don't get so close. I don't blame the horse. Stand back," said a person.