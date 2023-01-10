Video Shows Shirtless Man Fighting With Co-Passenger Mid-Air On Biman Bangladesh Flight

The incident happened inside a flight operated by Biman Bangladesh

Mid-air brawls by unruly passengers have been making headlines every day. In another such incident, two passengers onboard a Bangladesh flight were seen engaging in a physical altercation. According to the video shared by Twitter user Bitanko Biswas, the incident happened inside a flight operated by Biman Bangladesh, the national carrier of Bangladesh. However, the date and the flight route are not known yet.

In the clip, a shirtless passenger who seems upset is seen having a heated argument with another passenger seated in the front row of the flight. The shirtless passenger also appears to be crying. During the course of the argument, the man is also seen holding the co-passenger's collar, whose face is not visible in the video. The seated passenger then slaps him and the man becomes angrier. In response, the shirtless man throws punches at him. Other people try to intervene and attempt to pull him away but in vain. The video ends with flyers holding the upset, shirtless passenger.

"Another 'Unruly Passenger'. This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!" reads the caption.

Another "Unruly Passenger" 👊

This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnpfe0t2pz — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) January 7, 2023

Internet users were left dismayed after watching the video and expressed concern over such incidents, which have become a routine occurrence. A user said, "This is a South Asia-wide problem. The decimated underclasses are given overseas jobs but no lessons in civility. Will happen more and more I'm sure. There should be stiff penalties and an example made of him."

Another commented, ''Nowadays there is no standard remains in flight. Educated or uneducated are behaving rudely with Airhostess and co-passenger. This will endanger to Airplane & passengers. It might b possible for a fatal accident. There must be strict law enforcement & ban for life.''

Over the last few days, several cases of mid-air fights have come to light. Previously, two passengers broke into a fight on a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-India flight bound for Kolkata.