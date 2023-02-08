Video Shows Couple Romancing On A Moving Bike, Ajmer Police Takes Action

The clip circulating online shows the woman sitting in front of the man

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. Recently, cases of young couples engaging in Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on speeding bikes have been reported from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Now, a similar video from Rajasthan's Ajmer has surfaced on social media. In the video, a couple was seen romancing on a speeding bike on the streets of Ajmer in full public view.

Reacting to one of the videos circulating on Twitter, Rajasthan Police tagged Ajmer Police to take cognizance of the matter and ensure necessary action.

The clip circulating online shows the woman sitting in front of the man while he was riding the bike. At one point, she is seen kissing and hugging the man while he is carelessly riding the vehicle. The video was taken by a passerby and it went viral on social media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct.

Many internet users also tagged cops to take action against the couple. Replying to the Rajasthan police's tweet, Ajmer Police said that they managed to seize the bike and are investigating the case. They tweeted, ''The motorcycle has been seized after an investigation in the said case, legal proceedings are on.''

उक्त मामले में तफ्तीश कर मोटरसाईकल को दस्तयाब किया गया है, कानूनी कार्यवाही जारी है। — Ajmer Police (@AjmerpoliceR) February 7, 2023

A similar incident had also surfaced from Lucknow where a man was detained for spreading obscenity in a public place. The man was seen in a viral video purportedly shot in the Hazratganj area, where he and a young girl were seen hugging each other on board a scooter along a busy road.