Video Shows Chandrayaan-3 Lift-Off Recorded From Plane Window? A Fact Check

The video is believed to show the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9.

After Chandrayaan-3's successful launch, a video is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows the footage of the launch as viewed from a flight. Sharing the clip on Twitter, a user claimed that several passengers witnessed the historic event while flying from Chennai to Dhaka.

However, the video is neither recent nor does it show the launch of Chandrayaan-3. In fact, the video is believed to show the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 that took place in December last year. A report published in The Independent in December 2022 carried similar visuals. "Passengers see SpaceX rocket launch from plane window," the headline read.

As per the outlet, passengers on a plane that was flying past Florida witnessed the launch of a SpaceX rocket in December. The video was shared by a TikTok user, the report mentioned.

Notably, India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was successfully launched onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.35 p.m. on Friday. The significant milestone made every Indian proud, garnering congratulatory wishes from all over the world.

The momentous launch attracted millions of enthusiastic spectators who cheered on the rocket's ascent. As people witnessed the countdown followed by the takeoff on their phones and television screens, social media was full of videos related to the launch.

The journey from Earth to the moon for Chandrayaan-3 is estimated to take about a month, and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments will study the Moon's surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilogrammes.

