Watch: On Kishore Kumar's Birthday, British High Commissioner's Tribute Wins Internet

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, recently took to social media to post a tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary. In the video, Mr Ellis is seen singing the popular track "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" from the 1973 movie 'Blackmail'. His video instantly became a hit on social media with many users impressed with his skills.

In the one-minute and 30-second long video, Mr Ellis is seen using a device to read out the lyrics of the famous song. Initially, he is seen humming to the tune of the song and matching the chords. Later, he is seen smiling and singing the song with utmost concentration. The sweet video has won the hearts of many on the internet.

On his birthday, here's my tribute to the great #KishoreKumarpic.twitter.com/GSc9m8wThp — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2023

"On his birthday, here's my tribute to the great #KishoreKumar," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared an hour ago, the clip has amassed over five thousand views and 96 likes.

A user commented, "keep practicing sir. good going." To this, the High Commissioner replied, "Agreed - a lot more practice needed!"

"Looking forward for a live concert too!" remarked a user.

A third person added, "Well done, Alex. That was a good effort. KK was dear to me. I still listen to him every day."

"So cute," remarked a person.

"Love this" added another user.

A user commented, "Excellent"

This is not all, his love for Indian food is well known. When in India, Mr Ellis doesn't miss a chance to enjoy local Indian dishes and a variety of street food delicacies that the country has to offer. In January this year, Mr Ellis shared two pictures of himself enjoying snacks in Mumbai. He wrote, "Eating like a #Mumbaikar today - trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. #BombaySandwich." He also added "Come eat" in Marathi to his caption.

Before this, Mr Ellis was also seen indulging in a delicious plate of dosa and sambhar while he was visiting Bengaluru. As he shared the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!! A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru"