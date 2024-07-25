Watch: Giant Human Skull Car, Smoking Cigarette, Leaves Internet In Splits

This vehicle was turned into a giant human skull.

Transforming an old vehicle into something new can be a fascinating project. Imagine taking a rusty old car and turning it into something completely unique. People have done all sorts of things with their vehicles - from transforming them into mobile homes to creating flashy showpieces with vibrant colours and intricate designs. The possibilities are endless and you can truly let your imagination and creativity run wild. However, no matter how much you innovate, there is always that someone who knows no limits. Recently, a video showing a modified three-wheeler that is anything but ordinary has gone viral.

This vehicle was turned into a giant human skull and not just any skull - it is also smoking a cigarette. The eye sockets serve as the front view and besides one of the ear canals, is actually a door. The back of the skull forms the rear of the vehicle. In the video circulated on social media, it's making rounds on an empty road.

Aside from the bizarre and interesting visuals, there's another element in the video that grabs attention - the dogs barking in the vicinity. The text overlay on the clip asks, "Can you tell what the dogs are saying?"

Watch it here:

The clip has sparked many reactions in the comments section, and they are just as entertaining as the video itself.

"Where is the smoke coming from," asked a user. "I am going to take this vehicle to my wedding I feel," wrote another while a user said, "Bro is already driving death."

One viewer asked, "So dogs really know the regular auto shape then?" "Only this was left for us to see, now we have seen it all," read a comment. Commenting on the speed of the heavy three-wheeler, one user humorously commented, "Bro can't turn so fast," while a person suggested calling the driver of the vehicle "skullwalla," instead of "autowala."