Video: MS Dhoni Drives 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am Muscle Car In Ranchi

Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the best use of his time away from competitive cricket. Even though Dhoni remains an active cricketer in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, his retirement from international cricket has given him personal space and time for himself and his family. Now, days after he was seen riding a Rolls Royce in Ranchi, the legendary cricketer has yet again been spotted driving another vintage car on the streets of his hometown.

A fan captured Dhoni driving a red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 and decided to share the clip on social media. "Ms Dhoni spotted driving his Car in Ranchi !!" the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The clip has surfaced on several social media sites and garnered thousands of likes and comments. "Dhoni is true car nd bike lover," wrote one user. "He has the best collection of cars and trophies," commented another.

A third user said, "His batting style is unorthodox and his car collection is classic.Choices," while a fourth added, "Looks like he only became a cricketer to fulfill his dream of owning a lot of Cars and Bikes".

Meanwhile, this is the second instance in a week that Dhoni has been spotted driving a vintage car in Ranchi. Last week, a video of him driving a Rolls Royce Siver Wraith II went viral on social media.

A while back, former India cricketer Venkatesh Parasad also shared a video from Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse where the iconic cricketer flaunted his huge collection of bikes. "One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion," Prasad tweeted as he shared a video of Dhoni's bike collection.