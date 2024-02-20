Video: Madonna Falls Off A Chair During Live Concert But Keeps The Show Going

The 'Material Girl' singer is currently on her 'The Celebration Tour.'

Pop icon Madonna recently experienced a minor mishap when she fell off her chair during her Celebration tour performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. The incident happened on Sunday when the pop star was performing her song 'Open Your Heart' while seated in a chair onstage. After beginning to sing the song, one of Madonna's backup dancers began to drag the chair.

As the chair was tilted on the back by the fellow male dancer, he lost control of it and both of them toppled over, falling over on their backs. However, the singer quickly recovered and kept the show going. She continued to sing from the floor even as people filmed the incident.

Videos of the moment went viral, showing the iconic singer falling from her chair but then getting up with a smile.

NEW: 65-year-old Madonna falls out of her chair on stage during a performance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.



Maybe having a man in high heels dragging you in a chair on stage wasn't a good idea?



Madonna was singing "Open Your Heart" during the mishap.



Someone is… pic.twitter.com/Tu3pX4PyAv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 19, 2024

Several internet users lauded her calm and composed reaction. One user wrote, ''Madonna took a little fall on stage tonight in Seattle. She was a good sport about it. It was a great show.''

Another commented, ''Queen behavior. Nothing can keep Madonna down!'' A third added, ''This guy will never be remembered for anything other than the fact that he took down Madonna.''

A fourth wrote, ''And no one will dare say anything bad about her fall because she owned it and saved it with that cheeky laugh of hers.''

This is not the first time there has been an on-set mishap at one of Madonna's shows. As per Page Six, she fell a set of stairs while performing her single ''Living for Love'' during the 2015 BRIT Awards, due to a wardrobe malfunction.

Notably, Madonna is in the middle of her Celebration Tour, which she initially postponed after getting a severe bacterial infection last year. In June 2023, she was rushed to the intensive care of a New York City hospital after she was found unresponsive. The 64-year-old singer had to be intubated for at least one night in the intensive care unit after being rushed to the hospital.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including 'Like A Virgin' and 'Material Girl' has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.