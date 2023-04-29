Video: Engineer Shares How Chrome Dino Game Hack Landed Him An Interview At Google

The video has accumulated more than 6 million views and over 251,000 likes.

A software engineer recently shared how a simple hack for the classic "Dino game" landed him an interview at Google a couple of years ago. Taking to Twitter, user Akshay Narisetti, who according to his bio is an engineer at Questbook, revealed how he was approached by an employee at the tech giant for an interview after his video of the game went viral on LinkedIn.

"This Project got me an interview at Google," Mr Narisetti wrote while sharing a clip featuring the hack of Chrome Dino Game. In the next tweet, he shared that he used a microcontroller Arduino to program a device to press the spacebar on the keyboard, allowing the dinosaur to jump over every obstacle in the game without fail. He even ended up scoring 300 using his hack.

This Project got me an interview at Google. pic.twitter.com/o4I1OVfHny — Akshay Narisetti (@AkshayNarisetti) April 27, 2023

Mr Narisetti shared the clip a few days back and since then it has taken the internet by storm. The video has accumulated more than 6 million views and over 251,000 likes.

The hack left many social media users impressed. "Wow, really impressive. This was the coolest thing I've seen on my twitter feed this entire week. Congratulations!" wrote one user. "All engineers should strive to emulate this kind if creativity and execution. Doesn't matter if the idea is not original. Execution is," said another.

"This is amazing ! If possible, may I know what resources you used to learn and also how you came up with the idea? Thank You!" enquired a third. Responding to this, Mr Narisetti said, "The idea itself might not be original, but the implementation is, electronics is how I learnt coding.I first coded on an Arduino before coding on an actual computer. I got to embrace the computer capabilities that way. Then rest is curiosity in all kinds of technology".

Meanwhile, as Mr Narisetti's Dino game hack went viral on social media platforms, the engineer called the sudden influx of followers and views "unreal". "THIS IS UNREAL. So much gratitude for everyone here! Still pinching myself, is this a dream?" he wrote in a tweet.

Mr Narisetti is an alumnus of SRM University.