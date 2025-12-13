Viagra Alternative For Women Launched In US, Works In 10 Minutes

Over three decades after the invention of Viagra, a little blue pill that allows men to boost their sexual performance, scientists have developed a similar alternative for women. US-based health biotech group Dare Bioscience has created a $10 a use product that works in just 10 minutes and boosts women's arousal.

The first-of-its-kind cream called "Dare to Play" contains sildenafil, the same active ingredient in Viagra. The topical treatment works by increasing blood flow in the vagina, improving sensation and arousal.

“We have this scientific evidence that sildenafil as an active ingredient can work if only it were designed and formulated specifically with women in mind and that's really where we came into the equation," Sabrina Martucci Johnson, president and CEO of Dare Bioscience was quoted as saying by New York Post.

“When Viagra was approved in 1998, it revolutionised sexual medicine for men. But for women, comparable progress on enhancing the natural arousal sensations has stalled for nearly three decades."

The Southern California company stated that it was continuing to seek necessary approvals for the product from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), adding that its effectiveness was backed by toxicology studies, multiple clinical trials and peer-reviewed research.

During the trials, the Dare to Play cream increased libido as well as orgasms with no potential side effects compared to a placebo cream. It was also tested in oral sex situations.

"Phase 2b trial included 200 premenopausal women experiencing symptoms of female sexual interest/arousal disorder, such as reduced genital sensation and frustration during intimacy," the company said.

After 12 weeks, women who used the cream reported an increase in arousal as well as key areas of sexual function, including desire and orgasm.

'Long Overdue Correction'

Johnson said the new cream represents a "long overdue correction" that allows women an option to reconnect with their own bodies, with science finally recognising their needs as well.

As for why a pill akin to those used by men was not developed, Johnson said a female pill would require a lot of sildenafil. She added that the option was "just not practical" as it would require much higher doses than what men generally need.

Residents of Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Utah can pre-order the cream already. Prescriptions are expected to be filled in all US states in early 2026.