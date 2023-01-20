Vagir: 5 Points On India-Made Submarine To Be Commissioned On Monday

The construction of the submarine with "superior stealth features" like advanced acoustic absorption technique began in July 2009. It got its name from INS Vagir - a Vela-class submarine from Russia that served in the Navy from 1973 to 2001.

Vagir undertook its maiden sea sortie in February last year, marking the commencement of sea trials. It has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and stringent and demanding sea trials.

The submarine, also called 'Sand Shark', was delivered to the Indian Navy on December 20 last year. It represents 'Stealth and Fearlessness', two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner, according to a government release.

Six Kalvari-class submarines, designed by French company DCNS, are being built in India as part of the Indian Navy's Project-75. They can undertake missions like anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.