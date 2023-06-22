'Utterly Butterly Iconic': Magic Of Sylvester Dacunha, The Man Behind Amul Girl, In 5 Pics

Sylvester daCunha created the iconic 'Amul Girl' campaign.

In India, it's hard to find someone who hasn't heard of or seen the Iconinc Amul girl.

"Utterly Butterly Delicious Amul" is a short yet memorable phrase that was created by Advertising industry veteran Sylvester daCunha and has helped Amul through the years to become the taste of India.

This famous Amul's mascot has been amusing Indian consumers with her bright, rocking, sociopolitical, and economic advertising for the last 60 years.

The Amul mascot has been a rage across the country with her witty one-liners on current issues.

Mr DaCunha, who passed away on June 22 in Mumbai, designed the mascot, which had a polka-dot dress, blue hair pulled back in a ponytail, and adorable pink cheeks. This appearance and the wit in the punchline have made it a darling with millions across the country.

Here is a look at the a few impactful advertisements featuring Sylvester daCunha's Amul Girl created in recent years.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement

India wins her first ever track and field gold medal! (August 2021)

Indian docu-series on the films of Yash Chopra (February 2023)

The new Sansad Bhavan! (May 2023)

Celebrating World Yoga Day! (June 2023)

Sylvester daCunha conceived the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign for Amul, the brand owned by GCMMF, in 1966 which introduced the 'Amul Girl' to the world which continues even today.