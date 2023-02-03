User Says He 'Still Can't Believe Elon Musk Bought Twitter', Billionaire Replies

Many users stated that they were glad that the billionaire made such a purchase.

Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter in October last year with a $44 billion deal. Since then, the billionaire has made numerous changes to the microblogging platform. The app is set to witness big changes in its interface along with the introduction of long-form text which, according to the billionaire, is expected to roll out this month. Amidst all this, the CEO of Twitter still cannot believe that he bought the platform.

He revealed this while responding to a user's tweet. Whole Mars Catalog tweeted, "haha I still can't believe Elon bought Twitter." Replying to the user, the billionaire said, "Me neither." In another tweet, he added, "Sucks that I had to sell so much Tesla stock to do so (sigh)."

Me neither — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

Mr Musk's tweet has been viewed two million times and amassed over 35,000 likes.

A user commented, ""let that sink in" actually takes time."

"My man's living in another dimension of eternal high," said another person.

"Thank you for attempting to save civilization," added another user.

Twitter was recently in the news after it was sued by the United Kingdom's Crown Estate for allegedly failing to pay rent at its London office space, as per a report in the BBC. The Crown Estate manages the United Kingdom's monarch King Charles III's property. The alleged rental arrears relate to office space near Piccadilly Circus in central London. This was followed by the San Francisco headquarters suing the company after it failed to make its monthly rent payment for January, which amounted to $3.4 million.