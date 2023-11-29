US Woman Sues Restaurant After She Chewed On Human Finger Mixed With Salad

The Westchester County Department of Health investigated the incident

A woman in Connecticut has filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger, People reported. Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut filed the lawsuit alleging that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York on April 7, 2023. The woman in the lawsuit said that she realised while eating the salad that "she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad."

The documents said that a manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula. The lawsuit says that the manager went to the hospital, but the contaminated arugula was served to the customers.

The Westchester County Department of Health investigated the incident and fined the restaurant $900.

Ms Cozzi said in the lawsuit that she suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad, according to the complaint.

"She does not want to increase the stress and anxiety that this incident has caused her," said Reibman. "As required by New York Law, her Complaint does not contain the dollar amount of the monetary damages that she is seeking. As a matter of common sense and public interest, the failure to supervise the preparation and service of food in a manner that protects the public is a blatant deviation from accepted safe practice and deserves significant compensation."



