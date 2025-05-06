US Woman Lists 10 Things India Does Better Than Other Countries: "Affordable Healthcare, Diverse Food"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kristen Fischer praised India for its affordability and community values. She highlighted India's low-cost healthcare, making it accessible for many. Fischer noted the extensive and affordable public transportation system.

Kristen Fischer, an American expat living in India, highlighted ten practical things India does better than other countries. She praised India's affordability, resilience, and strong community values, citing aspects of Indian culture, infrastructure, and lifestyle that surpass those in other parts of the world. In the Instagram video titled "Things India Does Better," Ms Fischer showcased 10 aspects of Indian life that she admires, based on her experience residing in the country.

She began the video by praising India's affordable healthcare system, noting that medical costs are significantly lower, making healthcare accessible to many. She also highlighted the cost-effective and widespread public transportation in Indian cities, citing the vast rail network, affordable train travel, and efficient options like buses, autos, and metros.

"In many Indian cities, public transportation is very cost-effective and widespread. The rail network is vast in India, giving people affordable train travel across the country. Also, things like buses, autos, and metros make getting around efficient and inexpensive," she wrote in the caption.

Ms Fischer highly praised India's rich and diverse food culture, noting its flavour, affordability, and wide variety of options. She also commended the country's strong community support and family bonds, highlighting the emphasis on close-knit family structures that provide emotional and financial support. "Indian culture places a strong emphasis on family bonds, community support, and social networks. Often families live together, providing a strong system of better emotional and financial support," she noted.

The expat appreciated India's culture of resourcefulness, where people reuse, recycle, and repair items, minimising waste. She admired the hard-working nature and resilience of Indians, who show adaptability and persistence in challenging conditions. Additionally, Ms Fischer highlighted India's affordable education system, including prestigious institutions that offer high-quality education at a fraction of the cost compared to similar institutions worldwide.

Ms Fischer, a mother of four, was also captivated by the vibrancy of Indian festivals, which bring a sense of community, happiness, and inclusivity. She further noted the flexibility and adaptability of India's labour market, which has contributed to the country's thriving outsourcing industry. In her last point, she appreciated the sustainable practices in rural communities, where people rely on locally sourced food and traditional farming methods.

The video garnered appreciation, and many thanked her for highlighting India's cultural strengths and everyday innovations that often go unnoticed. One user wrote, "Our country looks so beautiful thru your eyes. I wish all Indians saw India the same way. Pls visit Mumbai, you'll love it too."

Another said, "It's stupendous to come from an American to say all this. I'm an Indian lived in Canada and staying in US rn. Trust me India too has its own downsides and every country has it but overall India is best !! No other country can beat healthcare in India."

A third added, "Practically, you understood India very well ... And what is best is that you found so many positives here... That shows your positive and practical attitude towards life. Thank you for being in India."