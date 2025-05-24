"This Is Where India Is Superior": US Woman Explains Why Milk Tastes Better In India

Kristen Fischer, an American expat living in India since 2021, often shares her experiences and observations about life in the country. Recently, she took to Instagram to explain why she believes milk in India tastes better than it does in the US. She compared the types of milk sold in both countries as she pointed out why she loves milk in India. "It wasn't until I moved to India that I realized something like milk can differ between countries. I was also surprised to find out that India accounts for over a quarter of all milk consumption in the world!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

"I love milk in India, I always thought it was better here," she declared, explaining why it tastes better here. "This is where India is superior. They know how to make a good Chai or dessert with high cream content to maximize the taste of their food," she added.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Ms Fischer shared the different varieties of milk available in the US. "There's skimmed milk with zero per cent fat, one per cent milk, two per cent milk, and whole milk, which has about 3.5 per cent fat."

"In India, however, there are more cream-rich varieties," she continued, adding, "Double-toned milk has about 1 per cent fat, toned milk has 3 per cent, standardised milk comes with around 4.5 per cent fat, and full cream milk goes up to 6 per cent."

Ms Fischer concluded that in India, milk is creamier, which is why it tastes better. "I love creamy milk as much as the next person. Yet, in America, people tend to prefer low-fat options over rich taste," she said in the video.

She further explained that milk plays a central role in Indian cuisine. "It's used in a lot of dishes here. What I find interesting are the differences between the milk I used to buy in America and the milk I buy in India," she said.

She also clarified, "Of course, there are more varieties of milk than the ones I mentioned. I just wanted to simplify the comparison with the most common ones."

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 500,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. Internet users responded with varied reactions.

"Consuming Milk is indeed a very important part of almost every Indian's daily life! Also used in many forms like dahi, paneer, etc.," wrote one user.

"Nice and clear. Thanks for laying out the differences on those milk categories," commented another.

"That might explain why chai tastes so much better in India," one user wrote. "Full cream is perfect for sweets. Toned milk is ideal for daily use," said another.