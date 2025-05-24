Video: New Zealand Paraglider Flies 200 Km Over Himachal, Spends 6.5 Hours In Air

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A professional paraglider from New Zealand shared a 200-kilometre flight video. The flight began in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh, showcasing stunning views. Benjamin Kellett documented his journey with updates on distance and time.

A professional paraglider from New Zealand recently took to Instagram to share an incredible video of his 200-kilometre flight, which began in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh. The clip has left internet users amazed by the scale of the journey and the mesmerising views captured during the flight. The video begins with Benjamin Kellett saying, "Day one of trying to fly 200 km in India." As the clip progresses, he shows the scenic mountains below. Throughout the video, he shares updates on how many kilometres and minutes he has covered. At one point, he also identifies Dharamshala, and jokes about tea breaks mid-air.

"Flying 200km in India Bir Billing Himachal Pradesh. After a 12 hour taxi ride back to Bir we got 5 hours sleep and decided to have a crack at the classic 200km flat triangle from Bir Billing. The conditions were amazing and was by far the easiest 200km I've ever flown, 6.5 hours. What an incredible place, can't wait to go back!" Mr Kellett wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 138,000 likes and over 1.8 million views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Bro said Day 1 in the start and gave us this earth premium tour."

"I had my first paragliding experience at Dobhi. 20mins felt like hours. I cant imagine people flying for 5hours.. unreal mate!" shared another.

A user asked, "Serious question - toilet breaks?" to which Kellett replied, "Lean out the harness, aim to the side and try not to get any on your face."

"Flying is a luxury for humans. Very few can do it but to be at this height on top of a beautiful country and experience that freedom in air is pure bliss. Thank you for sharing some visuals of this journey," expressed one user.

"Enjoying india more than Indians," remarked another.

"I want to fly like you, what kind of licencing is required to do this? And how much does the gear costs?" asked a curious user.