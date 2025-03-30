US Woman Lists 8 Reasons Why She Prefers Raising Her Children In India

An American woman, who has been living in Delhi for the past four years, has shared why she prefers raising her children in India instead of the United States. Kristen Fischer, a content creator at SkyFish Development and a mother of three, has listed eight reasons why her children will "benefit so much by growing up in India."

"Here are just a few of the ways they will be better off spending their childhood here instead of the USA," she wrote in her post on Instagram.

Ms Fischer listed factors like cultural awareness and adaptability, multilingualism and resilience and independence taught to children at a young age as factors.

She wrote that growing up in India will help her children see the world differently. "They will learn about global issues, local challenges, and different ways of life, helping them understand and connect with people from all backgrounds," she added.

Other factors Ms Fischer listed included:

Emotional Intelligence: Ms Fischer said that living in India will help her children understand different people and cultures. She believes this will make them more empathetic, improve their social skills, and help them connect better with others. Strong Family Bonds: She said that Indian families value close relationships and strong family bonds, which will give her children a sense of belonging and emotional support. She believes growing up in this environment will help them build deeper connections, unlike the more individualistic culture in the US. Appreciation for Simplicity and Gratitude: Living in a country where some regions experience stark contrasts between wealth and poverty can teach children the value of gratitude, simplicity, and the importance of appreciating what they have. Connection to Global Networks: Ms Fischer said that her children will make friends from different parts of the world, helping them build a global network. She believes these connections could benefit their careers in the future.

Last year, Kristen Fischer shared another video explaining why she left the USA to live in India. Ms Fischer, who first visited India in 2017, said she found more joy, community and culture in India than in the US.

She described America as individualistic and socially isolated, whereas India felt warm, welcoming and full of life. She loved how people in India help each other, making her children feel more connected and supported.

While she admitted earning money might be easier in the US, she said true happiness comes from a sense of belonging, which she found in India.