US Woman Fills Bottle With Alcohol To Stop Baby From Crying, Arrested

In a shocking incident in California, a woman from San Bernardino County was charged with child endangerment after she allegedly gave her baby alcohol to stop the infant from crying. According to Los Angeles Times report, Honesti De La Torre, 37, was arrested Saturday in Rialto when her baby was taken to the hospital and found to be "intoxicated."

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that the woman was driving through Rialto and stopped to give the baby alcohol in an attempt to stop the baby from crying.

The 37-year-old woman is being held in the West Valley Detention Center on a $60,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, New York Times reported.

The condition of the child was not revealed.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community.

In another shocking incident, an Ohio mother was charged with the murder of her 16-month-old toddler after the child was left unattended for about 10 days while she went on vacation. Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of her baby girl, Jailyn.

Ms Candelario was on a trip to Puerto Rico and Detroit while the baby was left on her own inside the home.

Ms Candelario is currently being held on a $1m bond.