US Teens Using Nutmeg To Get High, Warns Georgia Woman

Children are misusing nutmeg, a commonly found spice in households.

A Georgia mother has sparked concern on social media after claiming teenagers are using nutmeg, a common baking spice, to get high, according to the The Daily Dot.

The woman, known as Lakeview Living on TikTok, posted a video alleging a school in her area found nutmeg in students' backpacks during a routine check. The students reportedly claimed they needed it for "culinary class," but a different teacher denied using nutmeg in any recipes, the news outlet reported.

This incident highlights a potential new trend of teenagers abusing nutmeg for its hallucinogenic properties at high doses. Nutmeg intoxication can be dangerous, causing nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and even seizures.

The video has gone viral, raising awareness among parents about this unconventional method of getting high.

"Today, I was talking with one of my teacher friends," she began in the clip. "And she was like, 'Girl, trying to stay one step ahead of these kids is exhausting.'"

"Let me just tell you what I heard today," the woman said. "It is flipping wild."

"What do you have nutmeg for?" the teacher asked, according to the TikToker.

"You know why they're all suspended?" the TikToker asked her audience. "Because these flipping teenagers have figured out you can use nutmeg to get high."

As per a medical news source, nutmeg is reported to possess "hallucinogenic properties." This is attributed to myristicin, a chemical compound found in the spice, which induces intoxication. Upon ingestion, myristicin is metabolized in the body and transforms into MMDA.

Nevertheless, nutmeg poisoning is associated with adverse effects such as drowsiness, hallucinations, dry mouth, dizziness, and confusion. Additionally, it has been associated with seizures.