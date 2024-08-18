US Singer Bebe Rexha Claims She Was Banned From A Flight For Speaking Albanian

After her Instagram posts went viral, she received an outpouring of love and support from her fans.

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha claimed she was threatened and barred from a flight in Germany after speaking to a security agent in Albanian. On August 17, Rexha shared an emotional video on her Instagram story, detailing the alleged incident and tagging the airline Lufthansa. In the video, a tearful Rexha told her fans she wasn't allowed through security and that she was a victim of "hate crime."

''I've been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight,'' captioned a video of herself sobbing at Munich International Airport in Germany.

In another story, she wrote, ''I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian. He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful [than] he was. Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa.''

Rexha also reposted a request from her mother asking for the singer to be brought home safely and called for the Munich Airport to ''investigate the male officer who threatened a [woman]'' for speaking Albanian.

After her Instagram posts went viral, she received an outpouring of love and support from her fans. One user wrote, ''This girl is always being mistreated or being disrespected… Bebe Rexha deserves sm more people need to start respecting her.''

Another commented, ''She literally does nothing wrong and is constantly going through it, wishing her nothing but peace for the future.'' A third said, ''this woman bothers nobody… LEAVE HER ALONE.'' A fourth added, ''That security agent is racist and should be fired.''

Last year, she suffered a head injury after a man threw his phone at her during a concert at venue Pier 17 in New York City. A video of the incident shared by concertgoers on social media showed the singer crumbling to her knees and slumped over in pain when the cell phone struck the side of her head. She was later escorted from the venue with her hands pressed to her face.