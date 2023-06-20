Singer Bebe Rexha Suffers Head Inury After Fan Throws Phone At Her During Concert

The singer needed 3 stitches to close her wound.

A 27-year-old man named Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey was arrested and charged with assault after he threw his phone at singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha during a concert at venue Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday. The singer was rushed to the hospital.

The video of the incident shared by concertgoers on social media shows the singer crumbling to her knees and slumped over in pain when the cell phone struck the side of her head. She was later escorted from the venue with her hands pressed to her face.

Performer Bebe Rexha gets hit by a concert goer when they chuck their phone on stage.

Her mother has told the media that she received 3 stitches. pic.twitter.com/33l6M0GCMS — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) June 20, 2023

Another video showed a man being removed from the crowd by security. According to BBC, the New York Police later confirmed that a 27-year-old was charged with assault. Police also confirmed that she was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition.

Rexha posted an update on her Instagram saying "Im good," alongside a picture that shows her face with an apparent black eye and stitches.

Fans expressed their concern and disgust on social media post the incident.

A user wrote, "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that."

Another user wrote, "We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you're ok."

