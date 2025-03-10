US Neuroscientist Reveals 5 Supplements For A Healthier And Happier Brain

Dr. Heather Sandison, a specialist in neurocognitive medicine and founder of a brain optimisation clinic in California, has dedicated 15 years to studying the brain. Through her research, she has identified five supplements that have shown promising benefits for supporting brain health, improving cognitive function, and enhancing overall well-being. In her practice, Ms Sandison frequently recommends supplements to her patients, tailoring her suggestions to individual needs. However, she stresses the importance of consulting with a healthcare provider before adding any supplements to one's regimen.

1. Nootropics

The term "nootropic" refers to substances that enhance and support cognitive function, typically comprising a combination of essential nutrients such as vitamins, healthy fats, amino acids, and herbs, with some formulations also including caffeine.

"My personal experience with nootropics is that they help with focus, mental clarity, mood and better-quality sleep. It can give you a level up on days that you haven't gotten enough rest or eaten well," the doctor told CNBC Make It.

2. Vitamin D with K

Fat-soluble vitamins, particularly vitamins D and K, play a vital role in maintaining overall health, with significant implications for brain function. While the exact mechanisms are not fully understood, research suggests that adequate vitamin D levels may help prevent cognitive decline. Vitamin K works synergistically with vitamin D to regulate calcium levels, directing it to the bones.

3. Omega-3s

Omega-3 essential fatty acids possess potent anti-inflammatory properties, which are believed to help mitigate neuroinflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease. Since cardiovascular health is intimately linked with brain health, the benefits of omega-3s extend to both areas.

When omega-3s are present in sufficient quantities in the bloodstream, they are incorporated into cellular membranes throughout the body, including those of brain cells. This integration enables cellular membranes to maintain their flexibility and optimal functioning. It's crucial to store omega-3 supplements in the refrigerator to prevent them from becoming rancid, which can render them harmful to cells rather than beneficial.

4. Probiotics

Probiotics play a vital role in maintaining optimal gut health, which is intimately linked to brain health. A robust body of research has established a strong connection between the gut microbiome and cognitive function. The beneficial bacteria in the gut facilitate nutrient absorption by enhancing digestion, making essential vitamins and minerals more bioavailable. Furthermore, these beneficial microorganisms produce neurotransmitters, which are crucial for regulating mood, mindset, and overall mental well-being.

5. Digestive enzymes

As we age, our bodies undergo a natural decline in hydrochloric acid production, which is essential for breaking down food and absorbing nutrients. Supplementing with digestive enzymes can help counteract this decline and support a healthier diet.

