US Man Places Apple AirTag On His Ex-Wife's Car To Stalk Her: Police

The woman found an AirTag in her car

A man in Tennessee, US allegedly used Apple AirTag to stalk his ex-wife. The man admitted to placing the AirTag on his ex-wife's car, police told Fox News.

The woman left Carlos Atkins a month ago and since then he has been following her, WREG reported. The woman had to move in with relatives as a result of the alleged stalking. The ex-wife told police that Atkins followed her home on Monday from a Mississippi restaurant to her sister's home in Memphis. Fox News reported that the victim called his daughter and asked her to tell Atkins not to contact her again.

The accused contacted the woman again through her nephew's phone and admitted to following her. The woman told Atkins that she found an AirTag in her car, and the man confessed that he had placed it inside the woman's vehicle.

The man placed roses on her car when she moved in with her brother. He did not stop there, he went to his ex's sister's house and told her that he came to see their children.

Atkins is being charged with electronic tracking of a motor vehicle.

An Apple spokesperson told Fox News Digital, " AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products. Unwanted tracking has long been a societal problem, and we took this concern seriously in the design of AirTag. It's why the Find My network is built with privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking. We hope this starts an industry trend for others to also provide these sorts of proactive warnings in their products."

"We design our products to provide a great experience, but also with safety and privacy in mind. Across Apple's hardware, software, and services teams, we're committed to listening to feedback and innovating to make improvements that continue to guard against unwanted tracking," the spokesperson added.