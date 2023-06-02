US Man Claims He Lost 26 Kg With 100-Day McDonald's Diet

He went from 07.9 kg to 81 kg pounds by sticking to his diet.

In an unusual instance, a 57-year-old man from the United States has revealed that he lost 58.5 pounds (roughly 26.5 kg) by eating only McDonald's food for 100 days straight, as per a report by Fox News. Kevin Maginnis claimed he ate McDonald's fries and burgers for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and went from 238 pounds (107.9 kg) to 179.5 (81 kg) pounds by sticking to his diet.

He also said that drinking water instead of soda and just eating half of the food served at each meal were two of his secrets. "Three meals a day, every day, for the last 100 days, nothing but McDonald's," he told the outlet.

Mr Maginnis said that he used to order two burritos, a hash brown or a muffin in the morning. He then saved the remaining food for lunch and just has one burrito along with half of a hash brown or a muffin for breakfast. When he ordered a Big Mac supper, he would consume just half of the burger, fries and apple pie, storing the other half for breakfast the next day.

The 57-year-old also gained control over his blood pressure and cholesterol ever since he started following the bizarre diet, as per the outlet. He noticed that his cholesterol had decreased by 65 points and claimed that his blood pressure was "one of a teenager."

The frequent customer of the fast-food chain also stated that "there are McDonald's locations that know me."

His wife, who was left surprised by his diet results, decided to join Mr Maginnis on the 40th day of his diet. After roughly 65 days into the diet, the woman too dropped 18 pounds (8 kg), as per Fox News report.

According to NBC News, Mr Maginnis did not consume alcohol or munch on snacks during the 100-day period. "Because I was eating so small, I was always hungry by the time the next meal rolled around," Mr Maginnis said, urging people to focus on portion size.

He added, "Are there better micronutrients or macronutrients for brain health? Absolutely. But when it comes to getting rid of obesity, reduce the size of the meals."