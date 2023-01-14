US Infectious Disease Expert Dr Anthony Fauci Responds To Elon Musk's Calls To Prosecute Him

Dr Fauci asserted that he has "absolutely nothing to hide at all."

Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert who became the face of the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic responded on Friday to Elon Musk's calls to prosecute the former White House medical advisor and his promise to release the "Fauci files." Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter had hinted at the release of the "Fauci files," on the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, who has come under fire for his restrictive policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. In another tweet, Mr Musk said that "his pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," taking a dig at Dr Fauci along with the transgender community who use preferred pronouns. It is to be noted that Mr Musk did not elaborate on why he thinks the doctor should be prosecuted.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Talking to Fox News, Dr Fauci said, "I have no idea what he's talking about, Neil. I wish I did. I mean, I just - I'm clueless about what he's referring to." The infectious disease expert said that he does not understand what the billionaire is doing. "He's talking about the 'Fauci Files,' was supposed to come out last week. We're now at the end of this week. I just don't understand what he's doing," he further said.

In congressional hearings, Dr Fauci asserted that he has "absolutely nothing to hide at all" and "a great deal of respect for the process of oversight," Fox News reported.

Dr Fauci also said that he is "puzzled" because he has never been on Mr Musk-owned social media platform. "A lot of people are spouting out a lot of things about me and Twitter," Dr Fauci said. "I don't have a Twitter account. I've never had a Twitter account. I don't intend on having a Twitter account and I've had nothing to do with Twitter...I don't know what they're talking about when they say that...I just don't. I'm puzzled," he continued telling the outlet.

The White House also denounced Elon Musk's comments and called them "disgusting" and "incredibly dangerous." "These personal attacks that we've been seeing are dangerous, on Dr Fauci and other public health professionals as well. They are disgusting and they are divorced from reality," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.