US High School Students Pour Cement Into Toilet As Part Of Prank, Investigation Underway

Williams High School

A group of North Carolina students poured cement into toilets at their high school as part of a "senior prank." According to New York Post, Williams High School is now investigating the matter that caused over $4,000 in damages.

According to the district, on Thursday, the students broke into the school in Burlington and poured the mix into a number of toilets and urinals.

Pictures have surfaced which show toilets now unattached from plumbing, covered with a thick, layer of cement in the bowl. One ball even had a tennis ball inside it.

The damages cost more than $4,000. The district has warned students that those responsible will be "potentially charged and suspended."

The district said, "If those caught are seniors, they can flush their hopes of participating in their graduation ceremonies down the drain."

The Alamance-Burlington School System says Williams was not the only school that suffered damages, either.

Maintenance crews are cleaning up overturned desks, damaged lockers, graffiti, eggs and trash at several other high schools. Other acts of vandalism were also reported across the district, Fox59 reported.

"We believe in celebrating milestones in a responsible and respectful way, without crossing the line and causing harm or damage," ABSS said in a statement.