US High School Student Earns $9 Million In Scholarship Offers

The student received offers from 125 colleges and universities.

Dennis Barnes, a student at the International High School of New Orleans in the United States, established a new record by obtaining offers from 125 colleges and universities for scholarships worth more than $9 million.

Dennis is believed to have broken a record by receiving offers of this magnitude.

Dennis Barnes stated that he submitted applications to roughly 200 colleges and universities and is still awaiting word from a number of them. He is aiming to win the offered scholarships worth more than $10 million.

"I submitted college applications in August with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox, along with hundreds of scholarship offers," Barnes told WWL-TV.

The young man, who has a cumulative grade point average of 4.98, said he wants to pursue a computer science and criminal justice double major at the college level. Barnes stated that on May 2, he will reveal his college preference.

"The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with your collegiate partners, and know that if you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal," he said.

According to The Guardian, Barnes's scholarship offer success rivals that of another Louisianan, Normandie Cormier. In 2019, as she prepared to graduate from Early College Academy in Lafayette, Cormier received almost $9 million in scholarship offers from nearly 140 schools.

"I applaud this young man," Ms. Cormier said. "It's incredible."

"I hope Barnes's story, along with mine, inspire students to exceed expectations, reach beyond the stars, and explore all opportunities for a debt-free education," Ms Cormier said.