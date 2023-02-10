US Health Body Recommends Adding Covid Shots To List Of Routine Vaccines For Children

Vaccines play a big part in checking the spread of COVID-19. (Representational Pic)

COVID-19 disrupted normal life across the world. The waves of infection triggered by the coronavirus claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and instilled fears in the minds of people. When a vaccine was created to fight the never-before-seen infection, it became a saviour for millions across the globe. Now, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended these shots for list of routine vaccines for children and adults, according to a report in CNN. The schedule, however, does not set vaccine requirements for schools and workplaces.

The changes to the vaccine schedule have been published in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. These include the addition of Covid-19 primary vaccine series and recommendations on booster dose, updated guidance on influenza and pneumococcal vaccines and new vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and for hepatitis B.

CNN said that changes were recommended by CDC's vaccine advisors and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP.

"This means COVID-19 vaccine is now presented as any other routinely recommended vaccine and is no longer presented in a special "call out" box as in previous years. This, in a sense, helps 'normalize' this vaccine and sends a powerful message to both healthcare providers and the general public that everyone ages 6 months and older should stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccines (including a booster, when eligible), just as they would with any other routinely recommended vaccine," epidemiologists Dr Neil Murthy and Dr A Patricia Wodi were quoted as saying by the outlet.

While the CDC has made the changes to the schedule, which is an important resource for physicians, it does not have the authority to mandate vaccines, according to The Hill. The final decision on this is taken by state governments and local jurisdictions.