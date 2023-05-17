US Couple Arrested In Abuse Case After Starving Son Found Begging For Food

Tyler and Krista Schindley often left their children unattended

A mother and father in Spalding County, Georgia were arrested and charged in the attempted murder of one of their 10-year-old son. The parents are charged with child abuse and negligence after their starving son was found wandering their neighbourhood looking for a grocery store where he could beg for food, New York Post reported.

Griffin Police arrested Tyler and Krista Schindley after their neighbour found the 10-year-old boy in the streets on Friday. The child even begged the cops to "please not make him go back." Police say he was confused, barefoot, hungry, and begged not to be taken back to his home.

The boy weighed about 36 pounds when he was rescued and he was intentionally starved, according to police.

Tyler and Krista Schindley are charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children, and other charges.

According to a Fox 5 report, the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney called the starvation case of a 10-year-old boy, one of the worst she has seen.

According to police, the 10-year-old managed to escape his family's home on Friday and was found wandering along Westminster Circle by a neighbour.

While describing the disturbing condition of the boy, the DA Marie Broder said, "As a mother, I can't comprehend it. As a human being, it breaks your heart. We aren't releasing any photos of this child for obvious reasons, but I will tell you, the photos are absolutely horrible, and anybody with a human heart, who looks at them, should be shaken to their core."

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital and is being treated for malnutrition and a low heart rate.

The DA said that the neighbour saved the child's life.

DA Broder said, "It is my true belief that had he not gotten out of the home, this case would be a very different one."

The neighbours say that the parents often left their older children at home for days while they vacationed.

Neighbour, Kim Seigler in a statement said, "That's just horrible. That anyone would be this and by them being my next-door neighbour it makes me wonder if I should have been more observant."

It is an active investigation and the other four children are in the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services custody.