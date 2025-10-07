US Country Singer Zach Bryan Slams Immigration Agency In New Song, Faces MAGA Backlash

US country music singer Zach Bryan is being targeted by conservative fans after he released a snippet from his new song, Bad News. The song contains lyrics critical of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has been given a free rein under the Donald Trump administration to deport illegal aliens.

The 29-year-old Pink Skies singer posted an early recording of a new track on Instagram, which instantly drew backlash from MAGA supporters.

"Didn't wake up, dead or in jail / Some out of town boys been given a cell / I've got some bad news, woke up missing you / My friends are all degenerates but they're all I got," Bryan sings in the minute-long teaser.

He continues: "The generational story of dropping the plot / I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers ain't they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone."

Another verse adds: "The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling / The middle fingers rising and it won't stop showing / Got some bad news / The fading of the red, white and blue."

Bryan released the snippet of his song days after breaking the record for the largest ticketed concert in US history last month, a title previously held by country music icon George Strait.

As the teaser went viral, a section of MAGA supporters slammed Bryan while others lauded him for criticising the administration.

"Zach Bryan just lost most of his audience. What an idiot," wrote one user, while another added: "In my house, we really like Zach Bryan's music. I won't support him anymore."

A third commented: "Wait, Zach Bryan, I'm sorry, I wasn't familiar with your game."

A fourth said: "Whether you agree or not, Zach Bryan just touched a topic most artists are too scared to talk about. This one's gonna spark real conversations."

The Grammy award-winning singer hails from Oklahoma and started recording and posting videos of his singing on YouTube in 2017. Since then, he has become one of the most popular country singers in the USA.